Free ticket boost for upcoming Biffa Women's Cup semi-finals

The Scottish Women's Cup trophy with it's new sponsorship (Picture: Colin Poultney/SWF)

Four SWPL1 sides will battle it out, with Hearts v Celtic at noon followed by Partick Thistle v Glasgow City at 4.30pm.

Both take place on May 1 at the Falkirk Stadium back to back.

SWF chief executive officer Aileen Campbell said they want to make the matches as accessible as possible.

“As the popularity of women’s football continues to rise, we want to make sure that young, aspiring local footballers get the chance to come and see some top-class women’s football right here on their doorstep,” she said.

“That is why we have chosen to give tickets to the Falkirk Foundation to distribute around local clubs and to give them the opportunity to enjoy the games.”

“With less than a fortnight to go to the semi-final, we are also encouraging as many people across Falkirk to come along and enjoy this cup experience.”

Tickets are £5 for adults and allow access to both games.

The Falkirk Stadium will host the double header (Picture: Michael Gillen)

Foundation CEO Derek Allison added: “It is a privilege to serve the community of Falkirk and to use the power of football to bring about positive change.

“We are pleased to work with SWF to ensure that youngsters will get the chance to see inspiring role models and continue to do our bit to help grow the game in our part of Scotland.”