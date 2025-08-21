Camelon Juniors boss Tam Scobbie says he can still see where his side can improve after last Saturday's 4-1 success over Dundonald Bluebell.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mariners sit second in the East of Scotland Premier Division table and have only played four matches so far, one less than most of the division’s other teams.

Goals from Ross Kavanagh, Ben Scarborough, Dean Watson and Liam McQuaid made it four wins from four in the league last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reviewing the performance, Scobbie said: “I was delighted to get the three points. We scored four good goals and the guys dug it out at times. I spoke to the guys after the game and actually said that I think it was the poorest we’ve played so far this season.

Camelon Juniors manager Tam Scobbie (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"I thought a few weren’t 100 per cent at it. We need to look to be better. I hold the guys to a high standard and they all do as a group too. Performance-wise it wasn’t great.”

New signing Watson grabbed a goal on his debut and Scobbie added: “I congratulated him. It was great for him, he made an impact on the game. He grabbed a good goal and his link-up play was good. He is a very good player.”

Bo’ness Athletic chalked up a 4-2 win over Newtongrange Star last Friday night at Newtown Park with Willie Irvine’s side sitting in sixth on 11 points from six outings.

A Michael Weir hat-trick and a Callum MacDonald strike late on secured the victory.

Athletic now host Musselburgh while Camelon travel to Newtongrange Star this Saturday.