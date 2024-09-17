Forth Valley's journey to the National Football Tournament finals
The team is made up of Change Grow Live staff, volunteers and service users and will be playing in the finals on Friday, September 27. Change Grow Live is a national health and social care charity with services across the country.
The Forth Valley Recovery Service participated in the Change Grow Live National Football Tournament Far North Heats on Friday, August 16. The full team is made up of Change Grow Live staff, volunteers and service users.
It was a highly competitive event, but Forth Valley performed exceptionally well, winning all five rounds and advancing to the semi-finals against Change Grow Live Edinburgh. The team emerged victorious with a 2-1 win and then faced Change Grow Live Stockton in the final, securing a 4-2 victory.
Now, the team has qualified for the finals, which will be held in Manchester on Friday, September 27. The Forth Valley team displayed remarkable football skills, strong team spirit, and sportsmanship.
Team Coach Colin Robertson, who is one of the service’s recovery coordinators, led the team to victory and is currently preparing the team for the Finals.
The entire service is excited for the big day and is delighted with the team's efforts so far. Go Team Forth Valley!
