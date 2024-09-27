Forth Valley Orienteers' athletes dominate Scottish Urban League double-header

Men's Vet double winner Will Hensman

Forth Valley Orienteers enjoyed major success on the Northern streets, as their athletes dominated proceedings in a Scottish Urban League double header in Nairn and Burghead, reports Steven Scott.

In the Young Junior division, Esme Finch topped the pack at Nairn in a solid time of 11.07, with that seeing her pick up the necessary points ensuring she'll win the overall league, as she was more than six minutes ahead of the boys' winner on the same course.

She then backed that up with another excellent win, at Burghead, this time in 9.07.

Oscar Baikie made his SOUL debut at Nairn, and was second in Young Junior Boys (19.00), while Hanna Brindley raced only at Burghead, and was second in Junior Women (20.46)

The club's women veterans have blazed a trail in the competition over the last few years, and Alison Cunningham extended her unbeaten SOUL run to 26 races over three season, as she took victory in both races, 26.58 at Nairn and 25.59 at Burghead.

Rachel Kirkland's triumph at Nairn, in 39.39 ensured that she retains the Veteran Women crown for a stunning fourth straight year.

Laura Hendrie was 3rd (51.17) in Women’s Open at Nairn, and has slipped into 1st place overall in the standings, with two races to go, while John Campbell lies in silver medal position in Men’s Ultravet, following a pair of silver medal performances, in times of 29.37 and 30.09.

The Veteran Men have been no less prolific, as they filled the podium at Nairn; Will Hensman won the class in 36.59, for his third victory of the year.

Roger Goddard was second (37.02) and tops the overall standings, and Dom Edward moved up the table with third in 37.52.

Roger missed the Burghead race, but the others replicated their form, with Will on top in 33.49 and Dom once again 3rd in 35.50.

Elsewhere, there was more success for a local athlete, on slightly rougher terrain, as Rob Truswell was partnered by Barney Sowood in the Mourne Mountain Marathon in Ulster.

Not only did they win their class, in 7:48:02, but the pair managed to come out as the top Veteran team on the C course by more than two hours.