Former Stenhousemuir favourite Mark McGuigan retires from senior football
Former Stenhousemuir striker and Ochilview favourite Mark McGuigan has announced his decision to retire from senior football with immediate effect.
The 32-year old left the Warriors this summer after four years at the club and was quickly snapped up by League 1 side East Fife.
However, the former Partick Thistle and Albion Rovers attacker has left Bayview just weeks after joining and will now begin a PhD in Sport Science with Celtic and the University of the West of Scotland.
During his time with Stenny the man nicknamed “Mr. Goals” made 98 appearances for the Warriors and netted 43 times.
Regularly one of the top scorers in the division, his most memorable moment in a Stenhousemuir shirt came in the 2018/19 Scottish Cup as he scored the equalising goal at Pittodrie to earn a 1-1 draw with the Premiership side and take them back to Ochilview for a replay later that month.