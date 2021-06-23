Former Stenhousemuir favourite Mark McGuigan retires from senior football

Former Stenhousemuir striker Mark McGuigan has retired from senior football with immediate effect

The 32-year old left the Warriors this summer after four years at the club and was quickly snapped up by League 1 side East Fife.

However, the former Partick Thistle and Albion Rovers attacker has left Bayview just weeks after joining and will now begin a PhD in Sport Science with Celtic and the University of the West of Scotland.

During his time with Stenny the man nicknamed “Mr. Goals” made 98 appearances for the Warriors and netted 43 times.