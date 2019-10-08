Former Stenhousemuir boss and Newcastle, Falkirk and Livingston striker back in the game

Colin McMenamin made his return to football at the weekend.

The 38-year-old was sacked from the manager's job at Stenhousemuir last month, and replaced by Davie Irons.

McMenamin took over from Brown Ferguson at Stenhousemuir but lasted just under a year in the job. Picture: Michael Gillen.

But McMenamin, who has scored against all but six of the Scottish senior clubs over his 20-year career, had unfinished business and returned to the pitch at the weekend.

He has joined Ayrshire junior side Hurlford and made his debut against Rossvale - where another former Stenhousemuir player - Sean Higgins - is assistant manager.

The Warriors theme didn't end there either. Alongside McMenamin in the Ford's colours is Ochilview youth product Sean Dickson.

McMenamin scored a prolific 167 goals throughout his career, and played 150 times for Stenhousemuir, hitting 37 goals.

He also turned out for Celtic Nation, Dundee, Queen of the South and Ross County, amongst many others