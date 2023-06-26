The ex-Bairns player, who died on Monday, managed the national team from 1993 to 2001, guiding the country to two major tournaments, Euro 96 in England and World Cup in France 98.

Brown, who also managed Clyde, Aberdeen and Motherwell during his 36 years in the dugout, remains the last man to lead the nation to a World Cup.

At Falkirk, he made 42 appearances for the club during the Brockville era, before eventually hanging up his boots shorty after leaving for Stranraer due to a knee injury.

Former Scotland boss Craig Brown has died aged 82 (Pictures: SNS Group)

A statement from Brown's family reads: “Craig died peacefully today after a short illness in University Hospital, Ayr, surrounded by close family members. The family wish to express their deep appreciation of the outstanding care and attention provided by hospital staff and the countless messages of support and sympathy from friends and colleagues. At this particularly sad time the family now requests that their privacy is respected during the grieving process.”

A Falkirk spokesperson added: "Everyone at Falkirk FC is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former Falkirk player and Scottish football legend Craig Brown. All our thoughts are with Craig's family and friends at this difficult time."

Brown was a columnist for the Falkirk Herald back in 2021, covering Scotland's Euro 2020 campaign with great insight for our readership.