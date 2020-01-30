Former Rangers and Dundee United goalkeeper Cammy Bell leaves Falkirk

Falkirk have parted company with one-time Scotland cap Cammy Bell.

The goalkeeper was recuited by Ray McKinnon in the summer but lost his place to Robbie Mutch after sustaining two injuries in the first half of the season.

Bell returned to the bench on Saturday but his recent absence was covered by a series of trialists including local goalkeepers Graham Bowman and Calum Erskine.

He began his career as a youth at Queen of the South before moving to Kilmarnock. He had spells at Rangers, Hibs and Partick Thistle and worked with Ray McKinnon at Dundee United before re-joining the manager at the Bairns in the summer.

However after losing his place to Robbie Mutch, and the 21-year-old signing an extended deal at Falkirk, the 33-year-old Bell has opted to move on.

The Bairns have also announced an extension to Robbie Leitch's contract and the winger's immediate move to Forfar Athletic, on loan.