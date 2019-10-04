Former Falkirk players Shayne Lavery and Michael McGovern earn international call-ups with Northern Ireland

Two former Falkirk players have been called up to the Northern Ireland squad for the nations upcoming European Championship qualifiers.

Experienced goalkeeper Michael McGovern, who made over 100 appearances for the Bairns between 2011 and 2014, could be in line for his 21st Northern Ireland cap.

The 35-year old is now part of Norwich City's Premier League squad.

Also earning a call up to Michael O'Neill's side is forward Shayne Lavery.

Lavery was on-loan at the Falkirk Stadium last season from Everton and in the summer joined NIFL Premiership side Linfield.

He has two previous caps to his name.

Northern Ireland dace two difficult away fixtures over the two weeks as they first face the Netherlands on Thursday, October 10, and then the Czech Republic on Monday, October 14.