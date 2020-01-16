Former Falkirk midfielder Keillor-Dunn makes Wrexham move

Davis Keillor-Dunn has put an end to any speculation he may be making a return to Falkirk by signing for Welsh side Wrexham AFC.

The 22-year old spent the latter half of last season on-loan at the Falkirk Stadium from Ross County.

The Englishman made 11 appearances and scored five goals after being brought in by former manager Ray McKinnon in January.

He established himself as a favourite of the Bairns support during a difficult time for the club and many had been hoping he would return for a second spell after he was told by County that he was free to find another club and subsequently released from his contract in September.

However, Keillor-Dunn has opted for a move South to join up with Wrexham who play in the English Vanarama National League.

He has signed a deal until the end of the season with the Robins.