Former Falkirk loanee returns as goalkeeper becomes McGlynn’s third summer signing

The 24-year-old stopper has been handed a one year deal, with the option of a second available.

Having most recently been on loan at Alloa Athletic for the latter stages of the last campaign, the ‘keeper was also previously at Falkirk back in 2020.

Back then, he made eight appearances while on loan from the ‘Well, and kept four clean sheets in the process before being recalled in the January transfer window.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PJ Morrison has returned to the Bairns, this time on a permanent deal (Picture: Ian Sneddon)

He also saved a penalty and took his place as first choice despite signing on loan as back-up.

McGlynn said of the move: “We are delighted to get PJ signed, he has gained a lot of experience at first team level, granted being out on loan, but these loan deals are the making of players and in particular goalkeepers who are in the spotlight every game they play.

“He has been at Falkirk before and knows the expectations, by all accounts he did very well in that spell, and we look forward to working with him.”

Morrison added: “I really enjoyed my spell here a couple of seasons ago and I’m delighted to be back and making my move permanent. I’m looking forward to getting back to it in a few weeks and meeting everybody. I’m raring to go and I think this year will be a successful one.”

PJ Morrison made eight appearances for the Bairns in his last spell on loan (Picture: Michael Gillen)