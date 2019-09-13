Former Falkirk defender joins Barry Ferguson and Nathan Austin at Kelty Hearts

Thomas Scobbie has signed for Lowland League side Kelty Hearts.

The Scotland under-21 cap, from Westquarter, broke through at the Bairns and captained his local side.

Tam Scobbie

He left in 2011 to join St Johnstone and later moved to Dundee United, where he played under current Bairns boss Ray McKinnon.

A move to replace Darren O’Dea at league champions East Kilbride fell through earlier this month and Scobbie has now linked up with former Rangers and Scotland captain Barry Ferguson in Fife.

Among his Kelty team-mates will be former Falkirk striker Nathan Austin who moved to the Hearts from Inverness in the summer.

Scobbie played more than 150 times for Falkirk and latterly had spells with Partick Thistle and Brechin City.

Scobbie won the Ramsdens Cup with the Bairns.

He famously scored for the Bairns in the 2009 Homecoming Scottish Cup semi-final win against rivals Dunfermline.