Former Falkirk co-manager Lee Miller signs for East Kilbride
Former Falkirk co-manager Lee Miller has returned to football following his departure from the Bairns earlier this year, joining Lowland League side East Kilbride.
Wednesday, 9th June 2021, 11:34 am
The 38-year old was co-manager of the Bairns alongside David McCracken from November 2019 until April 2021 when they parted company with the club after a run of bad results.
As well as being brought in to co-manage the team, Miller also registered as a player for what would be his third spell in dark blue.
Over the past two seasons the former Aberdeen, Middlesbrough and Hearts forward played 11 games and scored one goal for the Bairns.