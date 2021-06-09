Former Falkirk co-manager Lee Miller signs for East Kilbride

Miller made 11 appearances as a player for Falkirk in his third spell at the club and scored one goal

The 38-year old was co-manager of the Bairns alongside David McCracken from November 2019 until April 2021 when they parted company with the club after a run of bad results.

As well as being brought in to co-manage the team, Miller also registered as a player for what would be his third spell in dark blue.