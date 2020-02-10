Former Falkirk, Celtic and Partick Thistle defender Jackie McNamara in hospital after collapse

Falkirk Scottish Cup finalist Jackie McNamara is being treated in hospital after collapsing at his home in York.

Reports say the 46-year-old was on his doorstep and has suffered a bleed on the brain.

McNamara spent a year and a half at Falkirk.

McNamara was a defender for the Bairns under John Hughes and part of the squad who reached Hampden for the 2009 Homecoming Scottish Cup defeat to Rangers.

He later moved on loan to Partick Thistle before making the move permanent and stepping into the Firhill club's dugout.

He later managed Dundee United and York City and had recently been involved as a football consultant at Falkirk's rivals Dunfermline.

As a player McNamara began his career at Dunfermline before moving to Celtic, Wolves and Aberdeen. He was capped 33 times for Scotland.

His departure from the Bairns co-incided with Steven Pressley's appointment as manager ten years ago.

Last year, alongside former team-mate and assistant Simon Donnelly, McNamara opened a pub in the Spanish resort of Fuengirola.