Former Falkirk boss Paul Hartley takes over at League 2 Cove Rangers

Paul Hartley has taken over as manager of Highland League champions and Ladbrokes League 2 new boys Cove Rangers.

The former Falkirk manager has been without a permanent job since leaving the Bairns almost a year ago.

He will be joined in the dugout by Gordon Young, his assistant at Falkirk who took intermin charge of the club after Hartley's departure, and replaces outgoing co-managers John Sheran and Graeme Mathieson who led the side to back-to-back Highland League titles and promotion in to the senior divisions.

Hartley departed the Falkirk Stadium after a poor start to the 2018/19 season, which ultimately played a crucial part in the clubs eventual relegation at the end of the campaign.

His final match in charge was a 3-0 home defeat to Queen of the South in which the Doonhammers racked up 27 shots on target to the Barin's zero.