Former Falkirk and Syngenta footballer Leon to make his CBBC 'Can You Kick It?' debut

Responding to a Falkirk Herald Facebook post has paid off for aspiring footballer Leon Carlow.

The young footballer's mum Louise saw a story on our website and entered her football-mad son into the reckoning for a TV show on the CBBC channel.

The Facebook post that propelled Leon to national TV.

BBC Match of the Day: Can You Kick It?' is a search for the UK's best young technical, freestyle footballers and Leon is in the final stages of the competition.

The new series kicks off on Saturday at 8am, and features 12-year-old Leon who attends school in Aberdour and plays for Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts.

With a background beginning at Syngenta Juveniles at the age of 5 before a move to Falkirk's community programme for four years the player, who stays in the Westfield area of Falkirk, passed the trials for the show with flying colours and has now reached the last ten. Cameras have been following his progress in the show, hosted by X-Factor contestants turned TV presenters Sam Nixon and Mark Rhodes, Kenzie Benali and world champion football freestyler, John Farnworth.

Proud mum Louise explained: "I saw the Facebook post on The Falkirk Herald in April and entered Leon.

"From more than 900 entrants only 80 were selected for trial in Manchester, London and Glasgow. Leon made the final stages and the final ten. He's the only Scottish boy through.

"We were not allowed to say anything about it and had to stay tight-lipped but we are now looking forward to seeing him on the programme."

The series begins on the CBBC Channel (Sky 613, Freeview 204, Freesat 600, Vigin Media 701) at 8am on Saturday (October 5) and will be available on BBC iPlayer.