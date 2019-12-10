Former Falkirk and Stenhousemuir goalkeeper nets incredible 90-yard goal

Former Falkirk and Stenhousemuir goalkeeper Lewis McMinn scored a sensational 90-yard goal at the weekend

McMinn's intervention ended a run of six consecutive losses for Brechin City in a 4-2 win over Stirling Albion.

The 22-year-old, who played for Falkirk, Stenhousemuir and Rangers as a youth, launched a high clearance before it took one huge bounce over the goalkeeper Blair Currie and nestled into the back of the net.

"It was a bit of luck really," McMinn admitted.

“I was actually trying to find Paul McManus up-front and as soon as I’ve kicked it I’ve gone ‘awh no, that’s a terrible kick’ but it was fortunate that their goalkeeper misjudged it and it bounced in to the back of the net.

“I wasn’t aware he was off his line, I just kicked it and I’m lucky.

“I was more buzzing about the save I made earlier, that’s my bread and butter.

“Just before I scored the goal I hooked one right in the stand and the boys were giving me pelters.

“The only time I’ve ever seen a keeper score is on one of those daft DVD’s about football blunders."