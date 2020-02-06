Former East Stirlingshire man’s Love Island villa switch ends early

Wallace Wilson, the former East Stirlingshire football player who entered the Love Island villa last week was dumped from the ITV2 show on Sunday night.

He was the second local footballer to take part in the ITV2 series following ex-Falkirk striker Dennon Lewis’ appearance last summer and lasted just as long.

He was voted off by his housemates along with Sophie Piper.

His partner in the ITV2 reality show, Rebecca Gormley, was saved by the housemates after the pair clashed over the personal trainer’s attempts to impress her with avocado on toast.