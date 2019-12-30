Former Bairn Fraser Aird to leave Cove Rangers after obscene Old Firm gesture

Former Falkirk winger Fraser Aird has been released immediately from his expiring deal at Cove Rangers, managed by Paul Hartley.

The midfielder was caught on camera in the crowd at the weekend's Old Firm match involving his former club Rangers who won 2-1 against Celtic at Parkhead.

Aird, who has played for Dunfermline, Queen of the South and Cove Rangers since departing the Bairns in 2017, was seen making an obscene gesture by the TV cameras in attendance at the end of the game.

His employers released a statement this afternoon announcing the winger's immediate departure as his contract was due to end at the start of next month anyway, and would not be renewed.

It said: "Cove Rangers FC is aware of an image which is circulating relating to one of our players at the recent Celtic v Rangers match. As a club we do not condone such behaviour and expect all of our players to represent our club in the correct manner at all times.

"Fraser Aird's contract with the club was due to expire at the start of January and as a result he will be leaving the club with immediate effect."

Aird played 12 times for Falkirk under Peter Houston before moving across the Forth to Dunfermline. He joined ex-Bairns boss Paul Hartley at the Balmoral Stadium in the summer on a short-term deal with the League Two leaders.