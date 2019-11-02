Forfar Athletic 0-2 Falkirk: Bairns reach the summit

Falkirk moved top of League One with a narrow 2-0 win over Forfar Athletic.



Mark Durnan put the Bairns in front but they had to wait until four minutes before the end to seal the three points.

Durnan gets a right boot to the ball

With Mark Campbell's takeover bid colapsed on Friday, the focus returned to matters on the park with the Bairns looking to bounce back from their defeat to Clyde last week.

McKinnon stressed his displeasure at that performance and made four changes as Robbie Mutch, Aidan Connolly, Michael Tidser and Ian McShane came into the starting line up.

It took the Bairns a while to get going and they almost fell behind when Jamie Bain's ball in behind found Dale Hilson but the striker poked his shot wide.

Falkirk gradually grew more into the game and Sammon had the first real sight of goal when he powered a low shot past the post from just on the edge of the box.

The Bairns continued to assert their authority on the game with McManus going close with a free kick, before Longridge forced McCallum into a fine save diving low to his left to deny the attacker.

Their resistance was eventually breached on 33 minutes when Durnan bundled the ball into the net from Tidser's corner with players queueing up to get a touch to knock it in. It was Durnan's first goal in two years.

The defender almost saw himself sent off moments later. After picking up a booking earlier on, Durnan foolishly flew into a challenge with Hilson. Referee Kevin Graham gave the foul but didn't give a second yellow much to the relief of the former Queen of the South centre-back.

Falkirk had a slender advantage at the break and Forfar almost pulled level when Travis rose high at the back post to meet MacPhee's corner but he couldn't get the ball on target.

The Bairns went close to doubling their lead when Longridge produced a neat turn and played in McShane but he fizzed a shot wide with the outside of his boot just outside the box.

Doyle then scampered down the right before firing a cross cum shot across goal but it evaded everyone.

Falkirk should have put the game beyond doubt when Longridge raced away on the counter and played in Connolly but the winger, who is still waiting on his first Falkirk goal, fired wide.

But the Bairns didn't have to wait much longer as Connolly atoned somewhat for his earlier miss when he sent in a dangerous free kick which was headed into his own net by Travis.,