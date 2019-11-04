Forfar 0-2 Falkirk: In pictures
Our photographer Michael Gillen was at Station Park to capture the best of the action
Spot anyone yourself or anyone you know in our fan gallery?
1. In pictures: Forfar 0-2 Falkirk
Falkirk fans on tour.
2. In pictures: Forfar 0-2 Falkirk
Sampling the local cuisine
3. In pictures: Forfar 0-2 Falkirk
Declan McManus free kick just dips narrowly over
4. In pictures: Forfar 0-2 Falkirk
