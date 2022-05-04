'For sixty odd minutes I actually enjoyed watching us' - Camelon boss Harvey on defeat

The East of Scotland Football League premier division side sit bottom of the table with two matches to go and are already relegated. However, against the recent Alex Jack Cup winners, they showed some real quality, going two goals up through Jackson Cowan and Joseph Bevan.

“We should have been three or four up by that point,” said Harvey. “For 60-odd minutes, I actually enjoyed watching us play, which I can’t say has happened too many times this season since I’ve been here.

“Our confidence on the ball was as good as it has been, but I wanted more and we still put it long too many times. ”That is meat and drink for them, and we have the players here to play an extra pass or two and open a team up.”

Camelon boss Johnny Harvey (Picture: Michael Gillen)

Goalkeeper Kyle Wilson was among a raft of youngsters involved in the starting 11 due to an injury crisis, and Harvey praised the 17-year-old for his display.

He said: “A special mention has to go out to Kyle because he did really well for such a young guy. It was a tough match to come into but he commanded his area well and made a number of stunning saves.

“Finlay McKay was another young one who played tonight and he ran himself into the ground until he was taken off with a couple of minutes to go.”