Football: Scottish Conference League vote withdrawn by Scottish FA ahead of AGM

Football clubs, including those in the Falkirk district, have now been informed a vote on the proposed new fifth-tier division, which would have had colts teams from Premiership clubs, as well as clubs from the Highland League and Lowland League in a new ten team division, will now not take place tomorrow at the national association’s AGM at Hampden Park.

In an email, the Scottish FA confirmed that the vote would now not take place, and instead that they will carry out “further consultation” on how best to ensure of development opportunities for young Scottish players.

It read: "I refer to resolution 7 in the notice of the Scottish FA's AGM sent to members on 12 May, 2023. "Resolution 7 seeks approval (in accordance with Scottish FA Article 18.1) for the formation of the Scottish Conference League as a recognised football body.

Hampden Park (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

"The Scottish FA board has received a variety of feedback in respect of resolution 7 and has concluded that it would like to carry out further consultation in respect of a player pathway to ensure the best development opportunities for Scottish players within the football pyramid."

Over 40 clubs had come out with statements in the period leading up to the vote, stating they would vote against the now-shelved plans, including SPFL sides Falkirk and Stenhousemuir.

Warriors chairman Iain McMenemey, speaking on social media over the weekend, said: "Transparency in decision making is important when it’s the supporters that keep the club going.

"Definitely good and bad points with the proposal, but too many concerns that remain unanswered. We do need to fix player development, but there are better ways.”