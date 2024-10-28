Football round-up: Ten-man Dunipace power to 4-1 win in East of Scotland Premier Division

Dunipace forward Conor Kelly can't believe it after being sent off (Photo: Alan Murray)

Dunipace powered to a 4-1 win over Dunbar United last Saturday at Westfield.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Smith’s side, now unbeaten in four East of Scotland Premier Division outings, sit sixth in the table having won promotion last term.

And the victory came despite the hosts playing with ten men for over an hour after Conor Kelly was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a great team performance,” boss Smith told club media. “Lewis (McMinn) hasn’t had much to do. Conor (Kelly) has had a moment of madness, and at the time, 30-odd minutes in, we were right up against it.

Dunipace ace Kyle Turnbull in action against Dunbar (Photo: Alan Murray)

"We had to sacrifice and get the game to half time. We did for the benefit of the team and the message was belief. We knew we wouldn’t dominate the ball but we didn’t need too. We knew we would get some opportunities.

"The start to the second half was incredible. It went to 2-1 and we could have folded but we showed great character and discipline.”

The Pace now host Dundonald Bluebell this Saturday at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, in the Scottish Cup second round, Bo’ness United progressed against Hill of Beath Hawthorn thanks to a Lucas Stenhouse double in extra-time.

Stuart Hunter’s team return to Lowland League action at home to Caley Braves this Saturday while East Stirlingshire host Broomhill tomorrow evening.

Camelon Juniors beat Edinburgh College 4-1 on Monday night to progress to the fourth round of the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup. They host Leith Athletic in the First Division this Saturday.

Willie Irvine’s Bo’ness Athletic lost their Scottish Cup tie at Stirling Albion 6-0. They travel to Heriot-Watt this Saturday.