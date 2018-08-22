Football match raises thousands for charity

Scottish YouTubers and Stenhousemuir fans and coaches raised an estimated £3,000 for charity on Sunday.

A charity match between the two teams at Stenhousemuir’s Ochilview Park was attended by roughly 350 people, with tickets priced at £6 per person. Proceeds were halved between the Scottish Assocation for Mental Health and Stenhousemuir FC - for their community work.

The YouTubers won the match 5-1

Donations are still being made online, too, and an official figure should be known by the end of the week.

Paul Batchelor, who was featured in last week’s Herald, Tweeted after the match: “The team today gave everything all in aid of mental health.

“Massive thanks to Stenhousemuir FC and our sponsors. We raised so much money for charity, I honestly can’t thank everyone enough.

“All the players, everyone who bought a ticket. Everyone. Scotland is now on the YouTube map!”

Paul, from Falkirk, was joined on the park by Craig Johnstone - who lives just round the corner from him.

Craig - though - ended up in hospital after the match, having suffered concussion and a broken nose.

The 26-year-old posted on social media after the match saying: “Amazing day! Raised around £3,000 for charity as it stands. Everyone stuck to the game plan like pros. Could not be happier”

SAMH means a lot to both men, and they were keen to highlight that the event was for them.

Marisa Mahood, Campaigns and Communications Manager for SAMH added: “Thank you to organisers for choosing SAMH as their charity.

“This event is a great opportunity to raise awareness of mental health, with a huge audience of people following the YouTubers involved.”