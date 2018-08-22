Football match raises thousands for charity

Paul Batchelor (back left) and Craig Johnstone (front left) in training
Scottish YouTubers and Stenhousemuir fans and coaches raised an estimated £3,000 for charity on Sunday.

A charity match between the two teams at Stenhousemuir’s Ochilview Park was attended by roughly 350 people, with tickets priced at £6 per person. Proceeds were halved between the Scottish Assocation for Mental Health and Stenhousemuir FC - for their community work.

The YouTubers won the match 5-1

Donations are still being made online, too, and an official figure should be known by the end of the week.

Scottish YouTubers won the match 5-1, having trained at Ochilview Park two days a week for the last couple of months.

Paul Batchelor, who was featured in last week’s Herald, Tweeted after the match: “The team today gave everything all in aid of mental health.

“Massive thanks to Stenhousemuir FC and our sponsors. We raised so much money for charity, I honestly can’t thank everyone enough.

“All the players, everyone who bought a ticket. Everyone. Scotland is now on the YouTube map!”

Paul, from Falkirk, was joined on the park by Craig Johnstone - who lives just round the corner from him.

Craig - though - ended up in hospital after the match, having suffered concussion and a broken nose.

The 26-year-old posted on social media after the match saying: “Amazing day! Raised around £3,000 for charity as it stands. Everyone stuck to the game plan like pros. Could not be happier”

SAMH means a lot to both men, and they were keen to highlight that the event was for them.

Marisa Mahood, Campaigns and Communications Manager for SAMH added: “Thank you to organisers for choosing SAMH as their charity.

“This event is a great opportunity to raise awareness of mental health, with a huge audience of people following the YouTubers involved.”