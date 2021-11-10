Football Manager 22: Falkirk and Stenhousemuir's key assets according to the popular simulation game

4. Gary Holt

Sporting Director Gary Holt will assist with transfers and suggest players to you, as well as working with youth players. His 5/20 judging player ability is low for his role but with 15/20 in the fitness category - it may be worth asking him to take that area of training. If he suggests a player to you they will likely be under the age of 24, aligning with his traits and the club vision.

Photo: FM22