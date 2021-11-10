Football Manager 22: Falkirk and Stenhousemuir's key assets according to the popular simulation game

The Falkirk Herald takes a look at the Bairns and the Warriors squads in game to give you a head start on what you’ll be coming into if you decide to take the place of Paul Sheerin or Stephen Swift.
If you take the top job at the Falkirk Stadium, you’ll be expected to win cinch League 1, doing it style playing attacking and entertaining football. The club also want you to develop young players to eventually sell them for a profit.
The expectations at Ochilview are less demanding with the board hoping for a competitive finish in cinch League 2.
Interestingly, Stenhousemuir have made a transfer budget of £16,000 available when you start, whilst Falkirk start with nothing at all.
1. Mackenzie Lemon
Lemon can play across the back and has impressive jumping reach at 16/20. With 13/20 tackling and 11/20 marking the 18-year-old has the makings of a player who can become a mainstay in the team for years to come.
2. Aidan Nesbitt
Aidan Nesbitt's versatility will come in handy with the 24-year-old being able to play across the midfield. The inverted winger role will see him cut inside often and let the full back support him on the wing, the knocks ball past opponent trait will see him get into great positions often. With his flair sitting at 15/20 you can expect to see the odd magical moment.
3. Steven Hetherington
Captain Steven Hetherington's best role is actually as a defensive winger on the left of midfield, which may make it hard to fit him into a starting eleven. His dives into tackles trait coupled with a 16/20 rating for aggression will see him pick up few red cards throughout the season.
4. Gary Holt
Sporting Director Gary Holt will assist with transfers and suggest players to you, as well as working with youth players. His 5/20 judging player ability is low for his role but with 15/20 in the fitness category - it may be worth asking him to take that area of training. If he suggests a player to you they will likely be under the age of 24, aligning with his traits and the club vision.
