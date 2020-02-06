Football is all about seizing your chances, says Lee Miller

Falkirk will come up against two former Bairns in Andy Irving and Lewis Moore on Saturday night.

And while he is urging his Falkirk side to seize their chance of a Scottish Cup upset in front of the TV cameras, Lee Miller is also delighted to see Lewis Moore seize his chance back at Tynecastle.

Moore is now back in the thick of it at Hearts. Picture: Neil Hanna

Moore was one of the first players released by Miller and co-manager David McCracken when they took over the helm and cut short his loan deal.

But the midfielder has gone back to Edinburgh having only played two and a half hours of football at Falkirk and forced his way into Daniel Stendl's plans.

"Sometimes, particularly with younger players, when one door closes another one opens," the Bairns boss said.

"Football is all about opinions and it's about taking your chances when you get that opportunity. He has done that and fair play to him for getting in there and making an impact. I am delighted for him.



"The new manager is giving those young players a chance at Hearts and sometimes that is all you need. I still remember when I was just starting out - a midfielder at the time - and Alex Totten gave me my chance. He said ‘is there any chance you can play upfront?’ and I just said ‘yes, I'll give it a bash!’ - I would’ve played anywhere. I never looked back after that and I was always a striker.

Alex Totten took a chance on teenage midfielder Miller and he never looked back. Picture: Andrew Stuart

"That is all it takes sometimes. Yes, you need ability and you need game awareness, but you also need someone to take a chance on you."