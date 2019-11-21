Football coach Arthur Bell mourned by former clubs East Stirlingshrie and Stenhousemuir

Tributes have been paid to former East Stirlingshire and Stenhousemuir coach Arthur Bell, who died last week.

Mr Bell, a PE teacher, was a part of John Coughlin’s coaching team at both the Shire and at Ochilview and a familiar face to fans of both sides. He also worked with the former manager at Berwick Rangers and St Mirren.

East Stirlingshire said: “The club are saddened to learn of the passing of previous club coach Arthur Bell after a short illness. Arthur was an integral part of John Coughlin’s backroom team and a very popular figure at the club.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

Stenhousemuir said the club was “saddened to learn of the passing”. The statement added: “Arthur was a coach during John Coughlin’s tenure and was highly thought of and well respected. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”