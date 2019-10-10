Floodlights up at Camelon to gain SFA licence and membership bid

Camelon’s under-20s played the first game under floodlights at Carmuirs Park on Tuesday night, watched by first-team boss Gordon Herd.

The temporary upgrade to the ground brings the Mariners’ facilities into line with SFA licence criteria for membership, Scottish Cup entry and potential senior league admission, with the club riding high in the East of Scotland Premier Division.

The under-20s won the night-time game 2-1 under the temporary lights. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The club’s chairman, Eric Henry told The Falkirk Herald: “It’s all a move in the right direction for the club after leaving the juniors, joining the pyramid last season, landing two trophies and playing in this season’s Scottish Cup.

“The lights are more than adequate for our needs for the SFA licence.

“It was a disappointment last season to be refusedbut we just went back to find a solution. The floodlights are temporary at the moment to see us through but we have also added some lighting, and re-instated some of the pre-existing lighting, off the pitch and in the covered terrace too.

“The alternative to floodlights would be a groundsharing agreement, but this way keeps the club in the heart of our community, where we want it to be.”

The under-20s won the match 2-1 over Stirling University, following the lead of Gordon Herd’s first team who are on a rich vein of form winning six games in a row and sitting second in the league.