But 28 years ago it was a local team who were getting all the plaudits for a similar feat after Stenhousemuir, guided by manager Terry Christie, shocked Aberdeen with a 2-0 defeat at Ochilview.

The two teams met again four years ago, again in the cup, and this time the Warriors forced a replay when the two sides first met at Pittodrie. Unfortunately for local fans, the Dons ran out winners 4-1 when the teams met at Ochilview.

At that time, former player Peter Godfrey remembered Stenhousemuir's famous triumph over Aberdeen in 1995 which he watched intently from the bench.

Ian Binning and Gordon Buchanan with Stenhousemuir FC manager Terry Christie oversaw Stenhousemuir beating Aberdeen 2-0 in the fourth round of The Scottish Cup 1995.

Nursing a knock, the tall defender wasn’t risked in Terry Christie’s line-up which went on to achieve one of the most famous Scottish Cup upsets of modern time and blotted Roy Aitken’s copybook and hung over him throughout his reign at Pittodrie.

Two goals from Tommy Steel - nicknamed ‘Titanic Tommy’ by the Falkirk Herald’s then Ochilview correspondent Arthur McTague – gave the Warriors a famous win.

Godfrey told The Falkirk Herald: “I remember it well, and it wasn’t what many will think it was. It wasn’t a wee team scraping a win for a shock.

“We went out and attacked them and Aberdeen didn’t know what had hit them.

18 Feb 1995: Portrait of Aberdeen Manager Roy Aitken watches the match during the Scottish Cup Fourth Round match against Stenhousemuir played at Ochilview Park in Stenhousemuir, Scotland. Stenhousemuir won the match 2-0. \ Pic: Allsport

“We were a confident side and went out and played our own game and attacked them. That’s how I think it should be, there was no point sitting in and defending, especially not at home.”

In the side were the likes of Millar Mathieson and Graeme Armstrong and Adrian Sprott and Steel gave the Warriors the lead by beating the stranded Theo Snelders on the hour-mark. Duncan Shearer had a goal ruled out for offside before the same man doubled the Warriors’ tally and set-up an historic victory and quarter final tie with Hibernian.

In his match report of 1995 Heraldsport’s Arthur McTague wrote: “Normally the story of such results is of a plucky wee team battling away, getting a break and holding on until the end, but frankly Terry Christie’s team outplayed their cup-laden opponents.”

Later adding: “The Warriors looked more the Premier League side than the visitors,” and Godfrey agreed.

Mark McGuigan scores for Stenhousemuir at Pittodrie in January 2019 in the Scottish Cup with a replay at Ochilview where the Dons ran out 4-1 winners.

He added: “Aberdeen thought they just had to turn up. They didn’t take it seriously enough, and it cost them.

“We had some great players in that side and we went for it. The celebrations were good too!”

