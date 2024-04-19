Five Stenhousemuir title-winning stars included in PFA Scotland League Two team of the year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fellow professionals voted earlier this month for who they felt impressed over the course of the campaign, with the results seeing members of Gary Naysmith’s squad included across the team.

SPFL clean sheet king Darren Jamieson is in goal while defensive duo Nicky Jamieson and Gregor Buchanan make up the four man backline. Dumbarton’s Carlo Pignatiello and Bonnyrigg Rose’s Neil Martyniuk take up the full-back positions.

In midfield, Nat Wedderburn is included alongside Peterhead’s Andrew McCarthy and The Spartans’ James Craigen. Striker Matty Aitken also makes the starting-line up.

Five Stenhousemuir stars have been included in the PFA Scotland League Two team of the year (Photo: Michael Gillen)

The team is finished with fellow forwards Blair Henderson (The Spartans) and Nathan Austin (East Fife) chosen by their fourth tier peers.

Naysmith’s Warriors wrapped up the title against East Fife earlier month, and they are 11 points ahead of nearest challengers Peterhead.

The title win marks Stenhousemuir’s first ever league win and it completes the perfect 140th anniversary season for the Ochilview club – who will play League One football next term.