Five-star Warriors bounce back

Erinn Maguire scored twice (Picture: Stenhousemuir Ladies)

Goals from Eva Ralston, Carolanne Phee, Erinn Maguire and a double from Samantha Montgomery earned all three points, despite an early converted penalty from the away side, and the gaffer was happy with what he saw.

“The players played very well today,” he told Warriors TV after the game.

“They used the ball in the correct manner and our possession and retention was great.

“We got the three points and that was the marker we wanted to set for our first league game back.”

The Warriors moved into 10th spot, leapfrogging their opponents Clyde and local rivals Falkirk on goal difference.

“Our goal is to finish as high up the middle area of the table as we can,” said Milne.

“We just need to take things game by game and see where we end up.

“Goals are coming from all over the park, which is showing the good things we are doing.”

Maguire was one of a number of players deployed in different positions throughout the match, with Milne adding more versatility to his side’s play after bringing in new signings in Chantelle Paterson and Suzanne Wyatt.

She said: “The game warranted me moving around so I was happy to help the team.

“It was different for me but I want to keep improving.