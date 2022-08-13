'First class attitude' the key to Falkirk's 3-1 victory over Peterhead, says boss

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bairns completely dominated Jim McInally’s side and should have won by more goals, if not for a stunning performance from Blue Toon ‘keeper Jack Newman.

Peterhead took a shock lead just before the break but strikes from Ryan Williamson, Callumn Morrison and Gary Oliver sealed the victory.

“I couldn’t believe we went 1-0 down. We were totally dominant,” boss McGlynn said of the match.

Falkirk boss John McGlynn on the touchline (Pics: Michael Gillen)

"That continued throughout the whole match too. Our reaction to going down a goal was fantastic and to do it so quickly was important.

“Going in level at the break was the least we deserved.

"I was delighted with the performance. You’d take a 3-1 any day but it should have been way more than that.

"The stats would back that up too I would imagine.

The opener was a real sicker for Falkirk

"The opposition goalkeeper had a world class game too. He was superb and made so many not just good but great saves.

“He was the reason it wasn't more.

"The attitude from the players after last weekend was exactly what I wanted, it was first class.”

McGlynn picked out goalscorer Morrison for his superb display on and off the ball.

Ryan Williamson's effort levelled the match

The former Hearts winger put the Bairns ahead on the hour mark with an outside-of-the-boot effort in the top corner.

"Callumn Morrison today epitomised that work rate and desire,” the boss added.

"He scored a great goal and he could have more.

“The ‘keeper outfoxed him but he kept on going and didn’t let that get to him.

Ryan Williamson celebrates his stunning strike

"Ryan Williamson almost ran the length of the pitch to score.

“I was pleased for Gary Oliver getting his first goal for the club too.

“The flick on from Sean Mackie was great and he was in the place you want your forward to be in.”

Despite Morrison’s strike, the best of the bunch came from an unlikely source.

Williamson’s leveller saw him drive past three defenders and finish into the top corner with a weak-footed thunderbolt.

McGlynn reckons the full-back has always had that in his locker.

Callumn Morrison played a key role in the victory

"He came on the scene very early at 17/18 and at Dunfermline he really had that in him,” he said.

"Over the years I think injuries and confidence have maybe played a part in him doing that type of run less.

"Today was a perfect example of what he can produce.

"Fair play to him because his finish was one a top striker would be proud of.

"His composure was immense and his overall display was of the highest quality.”

Falkirk now face a trip to Meadowbank to take on promoted side FC Edinburgh, who have a solid start to life in League 1.

McGlynn wants to see his players go into the match with the same level of belief that they showed on Saturday afternoon.

He said: "Hopefully this result will give us confidence.

"We’ve lost one game, that isn’t a bad start to a season.

"I felt 4-0 was flattering on Airdrie but when you lose like that you need to bounce back.

"What we need to do now is set the standard and perform in the same manner again and again.