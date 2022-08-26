Finn Yeats: Winning games is the only goal for me right now

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having played so far in all eight of the Bairns competitive outings, the 18-year-old has looked more than comfortable at League 1 level and will no doubt be in the eyes of those in charge of the Scotland youth set-ups – after previously playing in the under-16s side while at the Dons.

That is on the top of my mind of course, but I just want to play games,” he said.

“I am not thinking about that just now to be honest.

Finn Yeats has quickly made himself a fans' favourite since joining Falkirk in the summer (Photos: Michael Gillen)

“What is on my mind is winning matches for Falkirk.

“Anything else later on would be great and a bonus.

“We want three points and a clean sheet this weekend against Queen of the South and that is all I am thinking about.

“That won’t be easy because they are a good side.

He added “Considering where I was at when I left Aberdeen, I didn’t expect to find a club so quickly to be honest.

“I am so grateful to be here and for what John McGlynn and Paul Smith have done for me so far.

“Coming here, I just wanted to impress and I managed to play in pre-season.

“I want to stay in the starting eleven and I really like the way the manager wants to play football.

“It is so easy to play in the team.

“People like Stephen McGinn make the game ten times easier, what he does for us is so important.