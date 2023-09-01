Finn Yeats says it is up to him to stay in the Falkirk team after new loan signing
The 19-year-old defender joins to bolster the Bairns backline and Yeats now has direct competition for his current position with a natural right back coming in – but he says he will simply “keep doing me” as the ex-Aberdeen youth star looks to stay in John McGlynn’s team.
He said: “I’ve played right back since I was like 12-years-old so it isn’t something that is new to me. It isn’t strange for me and I know what I am doing in there but I am a centre-mid and I want to play in centre-mid. The club’s situation dictated that I could go into right back and I was happy enough to do it for the team – the main thing for me is playing matches and this allowed me to do that.
“I just need to keep doing me. I know Layton (Bisland) well from playing against him at youth level. He is a good player and we get on really well. I just need to keep my foot down and the gaffer will pick what he wants based on what he sees. It is up to me to make sure I am in the team whatever position that may be.”
Falkirk now face a trip to Meadowbank this weekend to take on bottom club Edinburgh City, and Yeats is still expecting a tough outing despite Alan Maybury’s side having failed to pick a point so far in League 1.
“Teams really turn up when they play us,” he said. “That is how it feels anyway on the pitch. We need to treat it like any other game because they are still a strong team with good players. They are bottom but that means nothing when you go out onto the pitch. We lost a few games last season in similar situations where the opposition came into the match having struggled beforehand, we need to win games like this if we want to win the league.”