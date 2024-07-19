Finn Yeats on why Buckie Thistle trip won't be easy and Falkirk's Premier Sports Cup target

Finn Yeats has started both of Falkirk's Premier Sports Cup Group B matches so far heading into Saturday's trip to Buckie (Photo: Michael Gillen)

For most of the Falkirk team – travelling the three-and-a-half hours or so up to Highland League winners Buckie Thistle on Saturday morning is a trip into unfamiliar territory.

But that isn’t the case for former Aberdeen youngster Finn Yeats, who spent time out on loan at divisional rivals Keith before making his surprise move to the Bairns back in the summer of 2022.

The midfielder, who has made himself a fans’ favourite at right-back for John McGlynn’s League One invincibles, can draw on his experiences of facing the Victoria Park side – and gone particularly well for Finn.

"I’ve played them three times I think in my career so far and been beaten 8-0, 7-0 and 6-0,” Yeats told the Falkirk Herald. “Anyone who thinks that is going to be an easy game is wrong.

"They had an amazing season last year. My brother Kieran plays for Keith and I have went to see him play against Buckie a couple of times. They’ve lot a few players to be fair over the summer but we cannot take this match lightly.

"Especially, going up there, it is not an easy place to go to. I think the pitch is okay at Buckie but is still a completely different environment from what we are used to. We are going there to get the three points.”

Falkirk currently sit third in Group B heading into the third matchday after defeating Dundee United 2-0 before losing at Ayr United on Tuesday night by a single goal.

Yeats says that six points from the final two outings - against the two lowest-ranked clubs in Buckie and local rivals Stenhousemuir - is a must if they want to get through to the round of 16.

He was pleased with the Bairns’ two performances so far, adding: “In the last half an hour of the Ayr game, I thought we looked really fit for the second game in. I thought we dominated them for long spells of the game. Our fitness is great but our attitude as a group is just as important.

"We are used to winning matches now and we don’t want the feeling of losing. We have so much confidence from last season. We haven’t changed much but that is because we know what we are good at.

"We can’t be disappointed with our start despite losing on Tuesday. We’ve been great so far in terms of performances. What we do need to do is win the next two games to give ourselves a real chance. If Dundee United could beat Ayr United then that would be helpful but we need to just look after ourselves.

"We just need to get six points. We want to get out of the group.”