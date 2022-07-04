Finn Yeats: Former Aberdeen starlet signs two-year deal with Bairns after impressing as a trialist

A former Scotland youth cap at under-16 level, the 18-year-old was a driving force in the middle of the park against Kilmarnock and Stranraer.

The central-midfielder from Westhill, just outside Aberdeen was part of the Dons’ academy set-up.

He was also part of the Scottish FA’s Performance School programme, going to Hazlehead Academy, which is one of seven centres across the country alongside Falkirk’s Graeme High School.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Finn Yeats has been on trial at Falkirk for weeks and has played in a number of friendly matches (Photos: Michael Gillen)

McGlynn said of Yeats signing: “We went to see Finn play for St Johnstone in a trial match and he impressed so we got him in for pre-season training where he stood out and looked like a really good athlete. He played in our friendly game against Kilmarnock and excelled so a lot of what we’ve seen has been great.

"We think he’s got potential to go and kick on but we think he’s also going to do a right good job in the short term too. He’s one for now and one for the future. I’m looking forward to working with him and I think he’s going to do well.”

In February this year, Yeats went out on loan to Highland League side Keith and played ten times, scoring once.

Although primarily a defensively-minded midfield sitter, he showed his versatility in that spell, playing across the midfield and at right-back.

The ex-Dons youth star has been impressive in both pre-season matches held at the Falkirk Stadium