Finn Yeats: Falkirk midfielder wants to make right-back role in team 'his own'

The 19-year-old ex-Aberdeen youth player has so far been deployed at full back by boss John McGlynn, but was given the chance in midfield for the second half against Dundee United on Tuesday night.

The Bairns were edged out 1-0 on the night, but Yeats was one of the best players on the park over the 90 minutes.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, he said: “The truth is that we weren’t really on it in the first half. When you compare the performance to Partick Thistle, we were miles off it. It is clear Dundee United did their research and they set traps for us that we fell into.

Falkirk’s Finn Yeats has had a stellar start to the 2023/24 campaign despite being fielded at right back instead of central midfield (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“It wasn’t good. The second half was better. Brad (McKay) came on and it helped put them on the back foot with me going into midfield rather than it being us on the back foot.

“We had some chances and they could have had a red card but it was just a really frustrating night.

“All we can do now is win on Saturday, knowing that we also need to score a ton of goals, that could be crucial with it being so tight.

"I won't be easy though, I am from the north and I have watched Peterhead closely. They pop it about well and are much-improved from last season.”

Falkirk’s Finn Yeats in action against ex-Bairn and Dundee United midfielder Craig Sibbald (Photo: Michael Gillen)

On his role in the team, Yeats added that he is happy to play anywhere for Falkirk, as long as he is on the pitch developing.

With boss McGlynn making it clear the playing budget is already completely tied up, the right position should see just Yeats and McKay battle it out for a starting spot.

“Over the summer I saw who we were bringing in and as soon as Brad Spencer was over the line I knew it would be tough for me to get a starting spot in the middle of the park,” Yeats explained. “He is a top midfielder who is experienced.

“We also didn’t sign a right-back and that probably told me that I had a real chance to make that position my own if I wanted to go for it. I have now played a few weeks there and did pretty well I think – I want to make it my own for the season.