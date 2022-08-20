FC Edinburgh 0-3 Falkirk: Bairns ease to second consecutive League 1 victory

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goalscorer Callum Morrison evades FC Edinburgh's Callum Tapping (Pics by Michael Gillen)

In sunny but windy conditions, the first scoring chance came on 15 minutes when Gary Oliver’s shot from a Craig McGuffie pass was turned over by home keeper Robbie Mutch, an ex-Falkirk player.

Falkirk took the lead in 21 minutes when Morrison scored with a deflected shot after wriggling free on the edge of the box after fine build-up play also involving Leon McCann and Aidan Nesbitt.

Falkirk were thwarted on 29 minutes when a fine long ball forward found Juan Alegria who was stopped by a brilliant challenge from Edinburgh defender Lee Hamilton.

A contingent of Falkirk fans who made the trip to Meadowbank Stadium

Falkirk survived an incredible scare on 36 minutes when Sean Mackie's poor backpass was pounced upon by Ousy See whose effort from close range was saved by away keeper Nicky Hogarth. John Robertson’s follow-up effort from the rebound was also blocked.

Play then raged to the other end where Morrison raced down the left flank and crossed for McGuffie at the back post but he blasted well over.

Mutch then got down low to stop an Alegria shot after a Morrison pass.

On 44 minutes, MacDonald’s initial free-kick at goal for Edinburgh from a central position was blocked, before Innes Murray’s shot from the rebound was saved low by Hogarth.

Referee Alan Newlands had a relatively quiet afternoon

It was nearly 2-0 for the Bairns on 51 minutes when a poor clearance was gathered by Oliver whose effort was saved.

But Oliver made no mistake just a minute later when he was played through and blasted home with his right foot.

Morrison had a shot blocked before being put clean through on Mutch on 74 minutes but the keeper turned the ball wide.

Bairns sub Oluwasegun Lawal stretched Mutch with a long range shot before the dangerous Morrison cut inside from the left and fired over with his right foot.

The Bairns wrapped it up when Burrell sprinted through and shot past Mutch into the far corner on 89 minutes.

FC Edinburgh: Mutch, MacDonald, McIntyre (Johnson 45), Hamilton, Tapping, See (Shanley 61), Robertson, Brydon, Fontaine, Murray, Delferriere.

Falkirk: Hogarth, McGinn, Donaldson, Morrison, Alegria (Burrell 75), Nesbitt, McGuffie (Lawal 75), Yeats, McCann, Oliver (Carroll 86), Mackie.