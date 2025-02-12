Fans call for fourth stand as Falkirk's table-topping clash with Ayr United set for sell out

Falkirk fans in the Kevin McAllister Stand (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Only a couple of hundred tickets remain for Falkirk’s table-topping clash with Ayr United this Saturday in the William Hill Championship.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bairns faithful sold out the Main Stand and Kevin McAllister Stand before the start of the week – and part of the North Stand was swiftly opened up to home fans.

And even those extra briefs in two sections are set to sell out with the Falkirk Stadium heading for a capacity crowd this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Brown’s side have also enjoyed a strong season and the Honest Men are set to pack the 1,000 strong allocation handed to the Ayrshire outfit.

Falkirk fans in the Main Stand (Photo: Michael Gillen)

It is now expected that around 6,500 supporters will attend Saturday’s crucial clash – with John McGlynn’s side looking to go further clear at the summit.

And another sizeable attendance has Falkirk fans hoping that a fourth stand is in the works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the club’s most recent AGM, chief executive officer Jamie Swinney said that the Bairns “should have the ambition” to put a fourth stand in the stadium.

Any project would likely see a smaller stand constructed compared to the other three, with Swinney saying any fourth stand project would need to “drive commercial income on matchdays and non-matchdays” to be a viable.

The Falkirk Stadium will also play host to this year’s SPFL Trust Trophy final between Queen’s Park and Livingston on Saturday, March 30.

As a result of this, the Bairns league outing against the Lions set for that day will be rescheduled.