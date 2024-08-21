Falkirk's win over Hearts in Premier Sports Cup a massive statement, reckons Gary Oliver

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gary Oliver says beating top flight Hearts in the Premier Sports Cup is a “massive statement” from his Falkirk team-mates that they mean business this season.

The Bairns defeated Steven Naismith’s side 2-0 last Saturday to set up a trip to Celtic in the final eight of the league cup competition.

And the former Hearts ace played a crucial role in the middle of the park, having also shone at East End Park against the Pars the weekend before on league duty.

“I am loving it,” Oliver said. “Especially playing in such a good team, and with the guys around me too. Dylan (Tait) and Brad (Spencer).

Falkirk ace Gary Oliver up against Liam Boyce (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“When you have guys like it makes everything easier. It is a dream start to the season and we want to keep that going.

"Beating Hearts is a massive statement from ourselves. We know that are a good team and we keep proving that. Hearts are no mugs, with internationals.”

He added that the team went into the match full of confidence, with no fear of Hearts’ strengths: “We played our own game and we focused on what we can do. We defended well too and really punished them.

“It was an unbelievable result. Hearts are one of the best in Scotland and we really showed what we could do.”