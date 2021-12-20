Falkirk's trip to East Fife rearranged to free Scottish Cup weekend

Falkirk head coach Martin Rennie watches on as the foggy conditions halt Saturday's match (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The SPFL have confirmed that the rearranged tie will take place on Saturday, 22 January at 3pm after both clubs provisionally agreed the date shorty after the call-off.

East Fife and the Bairns both have the weekend free due to both club's exiting the Scottish Cup in the early rounds.