Falkirk's trip to East Fife rearranged to free Scottish Cup weekend
Falkirk’s away trip to East Fife will now be played in January, after Saturday’s clash was postponed due poor weather conditions.
Monday, 20th December 2021, 5:56 pm
The SPFL have confirmed that the rearranged tie will take place on Saturday, 22 January at 3pm after both clubs provisionally agreed the date shorty after the call-off.
East Fife and the Bairns both have the weekend free due to both club's exiting the Scottish Cup in the early rounds.
Falkirk were 1-0 up through Aidan Keena's superb solo effort before the match was cut short.