Falkirk's trip to East Fife abandoned due to fog
Martin Rennie’s first match in charge of the Bairns ended prematurely as the cinch League 1 tie was called off due to poor weather conditions.
The low lying fog worsened throughout the 40-odd minutes of the match that were played, with Falkirk having taken the lead only a few minutes before the game was halted through Aidan Keena.
Match referee Chris Fordyce stopped the match and after speaking to both managers, and brought the players off the park for a 15 minute interval to allow the conditions to clear up - but after an inspection the game was called off.
Head coach Martin Rennie speaking to the Falkirk Herald said: “I can understand why the match was called off. From the touchline it looked bad.
“Aidan Keena scored a brilliant goal so it is frustrating for him. I saw some good things and some bad things so we will have a full week now to work on the training pitch.”
The match has been provisionally rearranged for Saturday, 22 January subject to SPFL approval, both clubs are free due to them already being out of the Scottish Cup.