Falkirk's trip to East Fife abandoned due to fog

Keena scored just before the game was called off (Pics: Michael Gillen)

The low lying fog worsened throughout the 40-odd minutes of the match that were played, with Falkirk having taken the lead only a few minutes before the game was halted through Aidan Keena.

Match referee Chris Fordyce stopped the match and after speaking to both managers, and brought the players off the park for a 15 minute interval to allow the conditions to clear up - but after an inspection the game was called off.

Head coach Martin Rennie speaking to the Falkirk Herald said: “I can understand why the match was called off. From the touchline it looked bad.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Aidan Keena scored a brilliant goal so it is frustrating for him. I saw some good things and some bad things so we will have a full week now to work on the training pitch.”