Falkirk's trip to Alloa Athletic postponed

(Pics: Michael Gillen)

The number of positive cases has left the club unable to field a side for today's match.

A club spokesperson said: “The club can confirm that our cinch League one fixture against Alloa Athletic, scheduled to kick-off at 3pm Sunday 2nd January, has been postponed.

Due to a number of COVID cases we do not have sufficient players available to fulfil the fixture.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last time out the Wasps picked up a point at the Falkirk Stadium in a 1-1 draw

A new date for the match is still to be confirmed but we will provide an update for supporters when we are able to.”

An SPFL spokesperson said: “The SPFL can confirm that following requests from Falkirk and Cowdenbeath, their games this afternoon have been postponed.