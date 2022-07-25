Falkirk's start to the season is no surprise to me. says McGuffie

The Falkirk midfielder scored a stunning free-kick on Saturday against Clyde to seal his sides place at the top of Group D of the Premier Sports Cup – and a spot in the last 16 of the competition.

The tricky winger has found himself playing in a more natural position under boss John McGlynn so far, after playing across the park last year.

"John is someone I have worked with before and he gets his point across on how we should play and he knows me,” he explained.

“I am not really surprised to be honest at our start.

“In cup matches it doesn’t matter too much about how you perform, it is about just winning.

“It wasn’t the best team performance but we are so happy to be through.

“Three clean sheets in four matches is a massive improvement on last year.

Craig McGuffie celebrates his goal against Clyde (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“We are solid at the back and even if we don’t play well, now we can grind out a result.”

With a trip to Dundee in the second round now confirmed, McGuffie added that he would taken anyone in the draw.

That match will take place on the midweek of 30/31 August.

He said: “We’ve beaten Hibs at home so that gives you confidence.

"The group we have here are the right mould and the ambition is clear.

"The fans really get behind us and I would have taken anyone.

"It is brilliant for the club too money-wise to make it to the next round.”

Falkirk now look forward to the League 1 opener on Saturday against Montrose.

Last campaign, Stewart Petrie’s men won twice at the Falkirk Stadium and had the number over a poor Bairns side.

McGuffie says that won’t happen this time around.

“It is massive, it is number one,” he said of the upcoming league campaign.

“The bread and butter for us is the league.

“We need to play better than we did against Clyde if we want to win.

"They are a good side and they know how to win football matches.

"Last season they had some good results against us so we need to change that.