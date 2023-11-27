Falkirk's SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final set for Saturday night football

Falkirk’s SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final tie against JD Cymru Premier champions The New Saints will take place on Saturday, February 3, it has been confirmed.

Callumn Morrison netted twice as the Bairns stunned the travelling Terrors (Photo: Michael Gillen)

The Bairns reached the final four after a pulsating 4-2 victory over tournament favourites Dundee United earlier this month – and they will now take on Craig Harrison’s men in front of the live television cameras at the Falkirk Stadium.

BBC Alba and Welsh broadcaster S4C will show the match live, with kick-off set at 7.40pm. Semi-final ties will be decided by extra-time and then penalty kicks if necessary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four time winners Falkirk have already beaten three Championship sides in this year’s competition, and if they can defeat the 15-time Welsh champions, they will face familiar foes in either Raith Rovers of Airdrieonians in the final.

GLASGOW - SCOTLAND OCTOBER 19, 2023: The SPFL Trust Trophy draw at Hampden Park on 19th October 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Picture Credit: Mark Runnacles/SPFL Trust Trophy) :(Photo: Mark Runnacles)

They both face off the night before, with that all-Championship tie taking place at Stark’s Park on the Friday night (kick-off 7.40pm).