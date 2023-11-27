News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk's SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final set for Saturday night football

Falkirk’s SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final tie against JD Cymru Premier champions The New Saints will take place on Saturday, February 3, it has been confirmed.
By Ben Kearney
Published 27th Nov 2023, 15:42 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 15:43 GMT
Callumn Morrison netted twice as the Bairns stunned the travelling Terrors (Photo: Michael Gillen)Callumn Morrison netted twice as the Bairns stunned the travelling Terrors (Photo: Michael Gillen)
The Bairns reached the final four after a pulsating 4-2 victory over tournament favourites Dundee United earlier this month – and they will now take on Craig Harrison’s men in front of the live television cameras at the Falkirk Stadium.

BBC Alba and Welsh broadcaster S4C will show the match live, with kick-off set at 7.40pm. Semi-final ties will be decided by extra-time and then penalty kicks if necessary.

Four time winners Falkirk have already beaten three Championship sides in this year’s competition, and if they can defeat the 15-time Welsh champions, they will face familiar foes in either Raith Rovers of Airdrieonians in the final.

GLASGOW - SCOTLAND OCTOBER 19, 2023: The SPFL Trust Trophy draw at Hampden Park on 19th October 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Picture Credit: Mark Runnacles/SPFL Trust Trophy) :(Photo: Mark Runnacles)GLASGOW - SCOTLAND OCTOBER 19, 2023: The SPFL Trust Trophy draw at Hampden Park on 19th October 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Picture Credit: Mark Runnacles/SPFL Trust Trophy) :(Photo: Mark Runnacles)
They both face off the night before, with that all-Championship tie taking place at Stark’s Park on the Friday night (kick-off 7.40pm).

The SPFL Trust Trophy final will take place on the weekend of Saturday, March 23.

