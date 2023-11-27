Falkirk's SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final set for Saturday night football
The Bairns reached the final four after a pulsating 4-2 victory over tournament favourites Dundee United earlier this month – and they will now take on Craig Harrison’s men in front of the live television cameras at the Falkirk Stadium.
BBC Alba and Welsh broadcaster S4C will show the match live, with kick-off set at 7.40pm. Semi-final ties will be decided by extra-time and then penalty kicks if necessary.
Four time winners Falkirk have already beaten three Championship sides in this year’s competition, and if they can defeat the 15-time Welsh champions, they will face familiar foes in either Raith Rovers of Airdrieonians in the final.
They both face off the night before, with that all-Championship tie taking place at Stark’s Park on the Friday night (kick-off 7.40pm).
The SPFL Trust Trophy final will take place on the weekend of Saturday, March 23.