Falkirk's Scottish Cup third round tie with East Kilbride chosen for live television coverage by BBC Scotland

Tie of the round chosen for live television coverage as BBC Scotland snap up Falkirk’s Scottish Cup trip to East Kilbride.

The Bairns’ Scottish Cup third round trip to Scottish Lowland Football League champions East Kilbride has been selected for live broadcast.

John McGlynn’s team, flying high at the top of the William Hill Championship, will be shown live on BBC Scotland for the third time already this campaign.

The tie will now take place on Monday, December 2 with kick-off at K-Park set for 7.45pm. Live coverage will begin 15 minutes earlier.

"It is a potential banana skin and Mick Kennedy has history of being being a giant-killer with Darvel, beating Montrose and Aberdeen before coming up against ourselves,” Falkirk boss John McGlynn said.

"We knew this game had a right good chance of being the television pick. You can see the thinking behind it – it is a tie that everyone turned their attention to because of both teams.

“It is great for our fans to be able to watch the match on the TV. They’ve beaten Airdrie in the Challenge Cup recently and they’ve beaten Bonnyrigg Rose over the weekend.

"The astroturf makes it a level playing field. They have build up a good squad with League One and League Two players."

There will be a scramble for tickets with K-Park’s capacity only allowing for around 300 away tickets. EK club officials have already confirmed that is it likely that nearly 50 per cent of all briefs will go the the Bairns.

Kennedy’s side sit second in the Lowland League, one point behind Caley Braves with a game in hand. They’ve already scored 59 goals in 13 outings and will be hoping to win promotion to the SPFL this season.