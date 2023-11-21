News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk's Sam Kerr wins on first start for Bayern Munich in Frauen Bundesliga

Falkirk native Sam Kerr was part of a winning Bayern Munich women’s team on her first start for the club in the Frauen Bundesliga on Sunday.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 21st Nov 2023, 14:52 GMT
The 24-year-old midfielder, who signed a three-year contract with Bayern in May after leaving Rangers, played the full 90 minutes as she helped the German giants to a 2-0 away success against Werder Bremen.

First half goals from Magdalena Eriksson and Katharina Elisa Naschenweng did the damage for the league leaders at the Weserstadion Platz 11.

The result puts Bayern onto 20 points, having won six and drawn two of their opening eight league games this season. They are currently a single point ahead of second-placed Wolfsburg.

Sam Kerr in Bayern Munich colours (Pic Vera Loitzsch/Getty Images)Sam Kerr in Bayern Munich colours (Pic Vera Loitzsch/Getty Images)
Sam Kerr in Bayern Munich colours (Pic Vera Loitzsch/Getty Images)

Scotland international Kerr has had to wait for her first Bayern start due to a knee injury. She will now be hoping for a regular run of games, continuing with the UEFA Women’s Champions League Group C away game against Paris tonight (Thursday).

