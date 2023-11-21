Falkirk native Sam Kerr was part of a winning Bayern Munich women’s team on her first start for the club in the Frauen Bundesliga on Sunday.

The 24-year-old midfielder, who signed a three-year contract with Bayern in May after leaving Rangers, played the full 90 minutes as she helped the German giants to a 2-0 away success against Werder Bremen.

First half goals from Magdalena Eriksson and Katharina Elisa Naschenweng did the damage for the league leaders at the Weserstadion Platz 11.

The result puts Bayern onto 20 points, having won six and drawn two of their opening eight league games this season. They are currently a single point ahead of second-placed Wolfsburg.

Sam Kerr in Bayern Munich colours (Pic Vera Loitzsch/Getty Images)