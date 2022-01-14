Falkirk's Ryan Williamson says the squad is good enough still to make a big impact this season

Ryan Williamson (picture by Micahel Gillen)

That’s the view of right wing back Ryan Williamson, who said he and his team mates believe they can turn a disappointing season around if they can play with the confidence they showed last weekend.

Enthusiasm is high for tomorrow’s visit to Airdrie and the 25-year-old indicated that more of the same form, if they can produce it, would hopefully work in their favour.

The Bairns hit three goals in each half last Saturday, with Williamson causing the Sons difficulty with his pace in the wide areas. There was a hat-trick for returning loanee Anton Dowds and a goal each for debutant Aaron Taylor-Sinclair and substitute Aidan Keena, as well as Callumn Morrison. The only disappointment was the concession of two second-half goals, which rather spoiled their hopes of a clean sheet.

Williamson and the rest of the squad know it will be difficult at the Penny Cars Stadium, with the third-placed Diamonds also in good form. Last Saturday, they won 3-0 at home against bottom club East Fife.

“We’ve said all along that this season hasn’t gone the way we wanted but we know we have the quality in the dressing room,” said Williamson.

"We know we should have had a much better season than we have but we’ve got quality throughout and we are confident that, as a group of players, we can turn it round.”

Saturday had given the squad a big boost, he added, and they knew their Lanarkshire rivals would be confident too.

“We will focus on ourselves,” added Williamson. “We know we have more than enough to dedicate ourselves to working as hard as we can and, if we play with the confidence we did on Saturday, I am sure result will take care of itself. Fingers crossed we can get a run together, because we need to.”

The squad was still keen to work hard and keep improving, now that new head coach Martin Rennie and assistant Kenny Miller had been in place for a few weeks and were implementing their ideas and conveying the way they wanted the team to play.

This had been taken on board by the players, said Williamson, so getting the result on Saturday was a huge tonic.

“It’s been a very frustrating season for everyone involved at the club, which goes from management to players and, obviously, there has been quite a bit of change recently. But, as players, we have just had to focus on the task in hand,” he said.

"On Saturday, we kind of showcased what we are capable of doing in this system and it’s created a real buzz about the place, putting in an emphatic performance and getting that result against Dumbarton.

"We worked hard and had a good defensive shape. We did well as a team, with all the things we had been working on. It all kind of came into place on Saturday and we were delighted with it.