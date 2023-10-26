Falkirk's new heritage third kit - and the story behind it that links back to William Wallace's 'right-hand man'

Falkirk have unveiled a striking new heritage kit that pays homage to ones of the districts most famous sons, Sir John de Graeme/Graham, who was considered to be William Wallace's right-hand man before dying at the Battle of Falkirk in 1298.

Falkirk's new heritage third kit (Photo: Ian Sneddon)

The third strip created by O’Neills in their maiden season as club kit partner – the yellow top dons dark blue design elements that feature the embattled motif from Falkirk’s coat of arms. The shorts and socks are dark blue.

As a mark of respect, the club have also confirmed that no sponsor will adorn the strip, and that share of profits from all match-worn and replica sales will be donated to Strathcarron Hospice.

The Bairns will wear the strip this Saturday against Alloa Athletic.

"We are pleased to announce the launch of our heritage kit for season 2023/24, which is the first in a series which will pay homage to people, events or landmarks strongly connected with Falkirk and Falkirk district, as we look ahead to our 150th anniversary in season 2026-27,” a club spokesperson said. “This season our striking yellow and dark blue design features the embattled motif from Falkirk’s coat of arms on its front. This is based on the original Livingston of Callendar crest, with the embattlement feature later added to signify the Antonine Wall which runs through the town.

“The rear commemorates the life and death of one of Falkirk District’s most famous sons, Sir John de Graeme/Graham. Born in the 13th century at Dundaff Castle, John de Graeme was considered to be William Wallace’s right-hand man, fighting at Stirling Bridge and losing his life at the Battle of Falkirk in 1298.

“This year marks the 725th anniversary of the battle and the back of the strip features the lion rampant, 1298 and the Graeme coat of arms which adorns Sir John’s tomb in the graveyard of Falkirk Old Parish, the site of the original ‘speckled church’ from which Falkirk derives its name.

“Wallace was said to be distraught at his friend’s death, and the top is signed off with a line from Blind Harry’s epic 15th century poem ‘The Wallace’ in which he describes the outpouring of grief from all of the local townsfolk who attended Sir John’s funeral.

“Today, the name of Sir John de Graeme/Graham lives on in Falkirk in the Grahamston District, Grahamston Train Station and Graham’s Road, as well as the Graeme Hotel and Graeme High School whose badge also carries the clam shell motifs from the Graham coat of arms.

“As a mark of respect our third strip will remain sponsor free and a share of profits from all match-worn and replica sales will be donated to charity. Dundaff Castle lies at the head of the Carron Valley so, in memory of Sir John de Graeme, Strathcarron Hospice has been chosen as the beneficiary for this season.